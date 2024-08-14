Wedmont Private Capital Invests $288,000 in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

