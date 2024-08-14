Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

UPS opened at $126.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day moving average is $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.