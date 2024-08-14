Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $217,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $326.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $350.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

