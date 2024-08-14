Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8,308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,864,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770,782 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 470,523.5% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,628,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,382,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,202 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,644,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,000 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 2,163,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after purchasing an additional 857,819 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.55.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

