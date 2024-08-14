Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $250,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,000.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 217.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.3 %

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

