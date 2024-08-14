Wedmont Private Capital Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

