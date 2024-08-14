Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,027 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 154,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,177 shares of company stock worth $4,245,835. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $104.15.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

