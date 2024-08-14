Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,355 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,198,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 147,928 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $2,898,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.