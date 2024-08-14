Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 294 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $728,284,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total transaction of $3,585,476.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,909.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $292.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.69. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.