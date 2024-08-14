Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 533 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CSX were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSX alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.