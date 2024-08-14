Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 707 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,669,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,266,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $6,275,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,254,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $161.31 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day moving average is $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

