Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

