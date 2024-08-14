Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $197,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,477 shares of company stock worth $786,357 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

