Wedmont Private Capital Sells 141 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in ANSYS by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $318.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

