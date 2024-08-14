Wedmont Private Capital Sells 154 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in MSCI were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,541,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in MSCI by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 253,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,469,000 after acquiring an additional 246,781 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,836,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,748,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in MSCI by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after acquiring an additional 151,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $546.45 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.98.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

