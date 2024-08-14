Wedmont Private Capital Sells 23 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $877.79.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $829.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $777.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.27. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

