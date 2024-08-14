Wedmont Private Capital Sells 261 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DexCom were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.63.

DexCom stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

