Wedmont Private Capital Takes $218,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

