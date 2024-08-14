Wedmont Private Capital Takes $235,000 Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

