Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

