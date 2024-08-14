Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $178.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.59 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

