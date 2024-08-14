Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

NYSE:WLKP opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $793.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 12,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 27,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.