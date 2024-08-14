William M. Thalman Purchases 2,500 Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $208.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Free Report ) by 760.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on L.B. Foster from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Report on FSTR

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.