XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 1,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,780.0 days.

XD Stock Performance

Shares of XD stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. XD has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

XD Company Profile

XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates TapTap, a game community and platform, as well as provides information services. Its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

