XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Update

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,978,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 1,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,780.0 days.
XD Stock Performance
Shares of XD stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. XD has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
XD Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XD
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Take a Bite of This Smoking Hot Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Could Be a Long-Term Winner
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hut 8 Corp.’s Earnings: Is Crypto Mining About to Change?
Receive News & Ratings for XD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.