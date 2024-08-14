Yatra Online’s (YTRA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 189.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTRA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

