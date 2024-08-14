ZClassic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $627,224.81 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0675 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar.

Get ZClassic alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00071161 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.