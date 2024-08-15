1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Short Interest Up 180.0% in July

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

FISB opened at $13.17 on Thursday. 1st Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services.

