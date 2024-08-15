Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 170.2% in July

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the July 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE THQ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 292,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 257,516 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 162,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 56,516 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

(Get Free Report)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.