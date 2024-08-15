Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 170.2% in July

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the July 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE THQ opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $21.95.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
- What are earnings reports?
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.