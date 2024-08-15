Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios Purchases 500,000 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios acquired 500,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Actuate Therapeutics alerts:

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTU opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Actuate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.88.

Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact, difficult to treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3). We are developing elraglusib (formerly 9-ING-41), an ATP competitive small molecule that is designed to enter cancer cells and block the function of the enzyme GSK-3ß, a master regulator of complex biological signaling cascades, including those mediated by oncogenes, that lead to tumor cell survival, growth, migration, and invasion.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.