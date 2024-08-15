Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios Purchases 500,000 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios acquired 500,000 shares of Actuate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,416. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Actuate Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ACTU opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Actuate Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.88.
Actuate Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Actuate Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.