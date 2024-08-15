Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Major Shareholder Leslie W. Kreis Sells 24,999 Shares of Stock

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 24,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $224,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Actuate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ ACTU opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $9.88.
About Actuate Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actuate Therapeutics
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Unlocking Growth: Why Arcos Dorados Belongs in Your Portfolio
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Forget Robotaxis: Electric Air Taxis are the Next Big Investment
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Crocs Stock Slips After Earnings Beat: Will It Bounce Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.