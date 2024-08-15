Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABOS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

