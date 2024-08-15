Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.67. 266,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 678,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 353,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 147,128 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,376,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 667,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.