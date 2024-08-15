Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

