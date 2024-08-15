AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

AGNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $69,215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 652,799 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

