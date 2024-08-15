Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,424 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 45,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 746,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 117,543 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 126,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,108 shares of company stock worth $17,365,854. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $160.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

