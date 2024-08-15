Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6.5%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 103,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 799,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Angi in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Angi
Angi Price Performance
Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Angi
In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares in the company, valued at $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $73,190. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Angi by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 494,739 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Angi
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
