Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman Sells 119,591 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $709,174.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,690,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,675.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, August 12th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $1,794,000.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40.

Shares of APLT opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLT shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

