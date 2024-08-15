AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri Sells 1,922 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,616.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.36 and a 1 year high of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,102,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,287,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,644,000 after purchasing an additional 96,227 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

