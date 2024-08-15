Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

