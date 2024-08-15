Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.296 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

ARTNA opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $33.34 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $372.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTNA

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.