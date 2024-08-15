Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Up 6.4 %

APWC stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

