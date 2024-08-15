Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 346 ($4.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £484.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,489.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 281 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 493.50 ($6.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.47) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Jesus Fernandez Lopez purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £370,000 ($472,420.84). 31.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.