Atyr PHARMA INC to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATYR)

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.76. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atyr PHARMA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Atyr PHARMA has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

