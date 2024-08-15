Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Up 6.3 %

ATYR opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Atyr PHARMA has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,134.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Stories

