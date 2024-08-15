Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the July 15th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Avinger has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.