Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $547.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

