Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 22,647 shares.The stock last traded at $2.42 and had previously closed at $2.39.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Free Report ) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

