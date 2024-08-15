Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) SVP Brian Edward Anderson Sells 1,262 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $122,148.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Belden Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BDC opened at $98.46 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $102.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.32 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Belden

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

