Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Director Sells $97,352.20 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Beyond Stock Performance
Shares of Beyond stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $37.10.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Company Profile
Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.
