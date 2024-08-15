BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.76

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.90. BitFuFu shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 15,591 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter.
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
